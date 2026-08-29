Chase Stokes struggles with 'short-term memory loss' after suffering three concussions filming Outer Banks

Chase Stokes has opened up on his struggles with 'short-term memory loss' after suffering three separate concussion episodes during the filming of Netflix's Outer Banks.

First released in 2020 on the popular streaming platform, Outer Banks was, for the most part, seen as a success and sits at a 83 percent Rotten Tomatoes score to this day.

The drama series' success though did come at the cost of Stokes' health though, who played John B Routledge in the Netflix product.

Stokes sustained three concussions during the filming process and he detailed the impact that's had on his health.

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Speaking to Men's Health in a recent interview, Stokes said: "The final one was the airplane door. I've also popped a shoulder out of place, dislocated my finger, gotten stitches, those types of things.

"This is a show that I've quite literally poured my blood, sweat, and tears into over the years, but I wouldn't have traded those blood, sweat, and tears to make that character come alive for."

The actor has opened up on his health woes (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The actor then went on to detail the impact that has had in the years since.

He continued: "The last two years, I've started to notice memory retention issues becoming a little bit more prominent. I've had days where I've looked at my materials the night before, and I'm feeling pretty good about it, but then I'll get in the car and go to work, and I'll be like, 'S***, I don't remember the chunk of dialogue from last night?

"Also, I'll hear something or I'll be told something, and then very shortly after forget it. It's almost like a short-term memory loss type of situation. It's scary.

"The world of concussion protocol is obviously one thing, but the world of how we treat it and how we take care of the brain post-concussion is still such an underdeveloped side of the science of the brain. So I'm always trying to figure out how can I get better? What are the things that I can do to help?"

Chase Stokes was concussed three times while filming (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Stokes added to Men's Health: "So, I'm finding new ways to focus on remapping and focusing on neuroplasticity in my brain. I've done TMS treatment, which is a really cool practice that is basically like a magnetic pulse on your head.

"It helps sort of remap and rewire the neuroplasticity in the brain, which has helped tremendously for me.

"Still, it's always a little bit in the back of my head, so this year, I really toned back on the stunt work."

It comes after Stokes revealed he was rushed to the hospital with multiple organ failure shortly after production on Outer Banks wrapped up.

The 33-year-old explained that the relentless demands of filming intense stunts and a hectic production schedule put his body beyond breaking point.