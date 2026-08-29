Chase Stokes struggles with 'short-term memory loss' after suffering three concussions filming Outer Banks
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Chase Stokes struggles with 'short-term memory loss' after suffering three concussions filming Outer Banks

The actor said he 'quite literally poured my blood, sweat, and tears' into the project

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Netflix, Film and TV, Celebrity, Health

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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