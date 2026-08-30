People were convinced these two Hollywood stars were the same person – they're actually identical twins
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People were convinced these two Hollywood stars were the same person – they're actually identical twins

From Smallville to X-Men, both men were able to make a name for themselves despite people thinking they were the same person

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Mike Guastella/WireImage

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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