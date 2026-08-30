People were convinced these two Hollywood stars were the same person – they're actually identical twins

There have been many celebrity siblings who have flown under the radar, but none quite as easy as the Ashmore twins, who people are only just realizing aren’t the same person after decades in Hollywood.

From the Olsen trio, to the Skarsgard clan and also the Hemsworths, there’s always a sibling people aren’t fully caught up with as being part of the family.

Like Elizabeth, Gustaf, or Luke, it’s easy to be confused as just simply sharing the same last name as other actors.

But when it comes to Aaron and Shawn Ashmore, it’s a little more than that.

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In fact, they even claimed it got to the point where directors would flip a coin on who to cast because they look the same and both being actors.

The pair have been working on the big and small screen since the 80s, having first begun their careers in commercials, thanks to the mom accepting scouting invitations.

Shawn and Aaron Ashmore are not the same person (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

But because of the pair being identical twins, they’ve run into a series of problems.

Namely, that people think they are both just one man who appears on a lot of super natural projects.

However, it’s just that both of them have worked on similarly-themed things.

For example, Aaron has worked on things like the hit series Smallville, then Warehouse 13, and even a movie with Harry Potter’s Emma Watson in 2015 called Regression.

Staggeringly, his name has been accredited to over 50 films, so you’re bound to know him from something.

But then his brother Shawn is also well-known too.

His work spans across the X-Men flicks, where he played Iceman, The Boys TV show where he played Lamplighter, and also 2018;s Acts of Violence with Bruce Willis.

Ironically, he too has been in over 50 films, which shows just how alike he and his brother are.

However, it’s not been an easy ride.

They're two different actors (Photo by Mychal Watts/WireImage for ON 3 PRODUCTIONS)

Speaking to Us Weekly, Shawn explained that as kids he and Aaron would be put up for the same gigs, and when it came down to the two of them, directors would use luck to pick.

“When we were doing commercials, they would call us back in after we both auditioned,” he said.

“And said, ‘We love you guys both. And so it’s fair, we’re gonna flip a coin so that you guys can see it’s not preferential treatment.’”

However, it’s not unlike some other well-known twins.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse both worked on the set of Friends as kids, playing the same role of Ben Gellar (or Ben Willick Bunch).

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were known to do the same thing on the set of Full House, as they both portrayed little Michelle Tanner.

This led to a lot of confusion about who was who in both sets of twins professional careers.

However, it seems like all three twin pairings have been able to make names for themselves despite their starts.

So, it didn’t seem to have any career-breaking effects.