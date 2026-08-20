Josh Radnor details when he last saw his HIMYM co-stars

Josh Radnor has opened up about the last time he saw his How I Met Your Mother co-stars, more than a decade after the hit sitcom came to an end.

The actor played Ted Mosby across all nine seasons of the CBS TV series, alongside Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson, Jason Segel as Marshall Eriksen, Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky and Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin.

For viewers, the five were practically inseparable as they spent years gathering around the same booth at MacLaren’s Pub.

Away from the cameras, however, life has moved on considerably since the finale aired in 2014, with Radnor recently admitting the group is ‘not even a little bit’ close these days. Speaking on the Half the Picture podcast, the 52-year-old then revealed exactly how much contact he still has with his former castmates.

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The HIMYM cast spent nine seasons together before going their separate ways (CBS Photo Archive/Contributor/Getty Images)

Radnor said he last saw Hannigan when she attended his wedding to Jordana Jacobs in 2024, whilst Segel is someone he has not met up with for quite some time.

He said: "Jason and I send each other texts every once in a while when something reminds us of something funny on set, but I haven't seen him in a really long time."

There has been more recent contact with Harris and Smulders, who have both appeared with Radnor on podcasts.

Harris and Smulders have each joined his How We Made Your Mother rewatch podcast, with Radnor and Harris previously using their conversation to revisit some of the friction they experienced while working together.

Despite the cast no longer regularly seeing each other, Radnor insisted there is no dramatic reason behind the distance.

He added: "I don't mean that in any dramatic way…I have love for all these people."

He compared the experience of spending nearly a decade together on set to leaving university after years of seeing the same people constantly.

Radnor explained: "It's like college where you have this very intense time together and you… can't imagine not seeing each other every day because you've seen each other every day for so long.

"And then it just disperses, and you just go out and live your life."

Radnor insists there's no drama, and still shares occasional contact with several of his former co-stars (YouTube/Half the Picture)

The actor also acknowledged that fans may have pictured the men behind Ted, Barney and Marshall maintaining something closer to their characters' friendship after the show wrapped.

As first noted by E! News, he said: "People really want to believe that me and Neil and Jason are like hitting bars in New York City together, like, they really want to believe that."

Instead, Radnor views the bond forged between the cast as something closer to relatives who may not spend much time together but remain connected by their shared history.

He explained: "It's a little more like family than friends, where you don't get to choose your family

"We were cast, we didn't choose each other, and family dynamics come out to play when you're in an environment like that for so long — but you also have love that is quite deep and rich and probably everlasting, but it’s not an active love…

After referencing his current work with Noah Galvin in he and Radnor’s London dark comedy play Hit Machine, noting the love he has for his co-star because they’re ‘in the experience together’, being ‘used to seeing him every day’, Radnor adds: “You know, acting is like a lot of little love affairs that you have, and then you move on, you know”



