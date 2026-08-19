Steve Carell read 40-year-old virgins' case studies to prepare for hit role and discovered common theme
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Steve Carell read 40-year-old virgins' case studies to prepare for hit role and discovered common theme

The Office star's preparation for The 40-Year-Old Virgin went far beyond learning his lines

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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