From fitness obsession to personal trainer: How to choose the right certification for you

Are you the person your mates come to when they want to know how to master their squat or figure out whether they really need to eat that much protein?

Maybe you've even started wondering whether your love for the gym and all things fitness could become an actual career one day.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, it's not a bad shout.

As per latest figures, fitness trainers and instructors are projected to see 12 percent employment growth from now until 2034 - a considerably faster trajectory in comparison to other jobs.

Advert

Learn more about the International Personal Training Academy (IPTA)

But then comes the tricky part: choosing the right certification.

We've compared the best personal trainer courses out there (Getty Images/skynesher)

A quick Google search will leave you overwhelmed with options, all claiming to be the one that will kick-start your fitness career.

So, before you spend hundreds of dollars on a course, here's what you actually need to know. We break down the top courses on offer, from prices to course length.

What should you look for in a personal trainer certification?

First things first, make sure to double check accreditation.

NCCA accreditation is one of the key benchmarks for professional certification programs in the US, and several major personal trainer qualifications carry it.

You'll also need to make sure your package includes the exam, study materials, retakes, CPR/AED certification and ongoing recertification.

It's important to think about how you learn, too.

If you're studying around a full-time job, a self-paced digital course might make more sense than something that expects you to work through a textbook between shifts.

With that in mind, here are five certifications worth looking at in 2026.

The International Personal Training Academy (IPTA) offers an NCCA-accredited CPT certification with a digital, self-paced approach.

Its exam-only option is currently advertised from $399, making it the lowest real entry price among NCCA-accredited certificates.

If you're looking for more, you can step up to the MVP tier ($799), which includes premium extras such as free exam retakes and free recertification.

Study is fully self-paced and usually takes one to three months, and the digital textbook now has AI built in, so you can ask questions and review as you read.

Find out more

IPTA is one of the industry's most popular certifications (IPTA)

2.NASM

The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) is one of the more established names in personal training, so a good option if you want your resume to stand out from the crowd.

Its CPT program is NCCA-accredited, and self-study packages typically start around the $899 mark, depending on what's included. A guided bundle? You'll pay for the name with packages kicking off from $2,000 minimum for three to four months of study.

This is a good choice if you want to study with an established name that's well respected in the fitness world (and don't mind investing a bit of money).

Find out more

It's important to choose the right personal training course for you (Getty Images/SolStock)

3.ACE

The American Council on Exercise (ACE) is another established, NCCA-accredited option for aspiring trainers.

ACE is well known in the fitness world for its health-first approach, as it goes far beyond just building muscle.

You're looking at $599 and upwards for study packages, depending on the level of support required. Similar to NASN, study time is approximately three to four months.

Find out more

4.ISSA

The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) offers a fully online, self-paced personal trainer program - a good option if you're currently working a full-time job.

However, it is one of the pricier options out there with packages starting from $1,068.

Find out more

5.NSCA

The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) offers a program which focuses on strength and athletic performance.

It's NCCA-accredited and the current exam costs $435 for non-members - before study materials.

This is more of a science-led approach to study, but well tailored to students who would like to work towards strength coaching or a sports science career.

Find out more