From fitness obsession to personal trainer: How to choose the right certification for you
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From fitness obsession to personal trainer: How to choose the right certification for you

We break down the certifications worth knowing, from cost to course length

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Danielle Fowler

Danielle Fowler

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Topics: Fitness, Education

Danielle Fowler
Danielle Fowler

Danielle Fowler is the Affiliates Writer at LADbible Group, covering music, entertainment, tech and lifestyle for UNILAD. She has lived in London and Sydney, and her work has appeared in leading publications including Grazia, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire and Yahoo.

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