Scientists issue new hair warning for men taking GLP-1 weight loss drugs
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Scientists issue new hair warning for men taking GLP-1 weight loss drugs

A new study links the genetics behind GLP-1 activity to male pattern baldness in a surprising way

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Ozempic, Weight loss, Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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