Unusual warming across the equatorial Pacific Ocean has put forecasters on high alert, with sea surface temperature anomalies in a key region surging more than 4 degrees Celsius (7.2°F) above average—pushing the ongoing El Niño event into "very strong" territory ahead of winter.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the climate pattern is still gaining strength and carries a greater than 79% chance of remaining at strong-to-very-strong levels through March 2027.

While the phenomenon is widely being dubbed a "super El Niño," neither NOAA nor the World Meteorological Organization uses that term as an official scientific classification—instead categorizing events reaching at least 2°C above normal for five consecutive overlapping three-month periods as "very strong."

A breakdown from CBS Weather outlines three major weather shifts driven by the intensifying Pacific warming that will reshape conditions across the United States in the months ahead.

Southern States Face a Wetter, Snowier Winter

For residents across the southern tier of the United States, the strengthening El Niño signal points toward an active winter storm track.

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El Niño typically steers moisture-laden Pacific storm systems further south across North America, elevating chances for heavy rainfall—and increasing the odds of winter snow and ice events across parts of the South.

NOAA’s seasonal winter outlook highlights heightened precipitation probabilities stretching from California across the Southwest and Gulf Coast up the Eastern Seaboard, contrasting sharply with drier conditions expected further north.

Winter could look a lot wetter and colder for some states this year, particularly in the South (Getty Stock Images)

Northern States Are Heading Into a Milder Season

El Niño’s effects are far from uniform from coast to coast. While southern states brace for stormy, wetter conditions, northern regions of North America typically experience warmer-than-average temperatures and reduced precipitation during strong El Niño winters.

As a result, many northern communities are forecast to see fewer major snowstorms and milder overall temperatures than usual over the coming months—though forecasters note that a potential mid-winter polar vortex disruption remains a wildcard that could still trigger sudden Arctic outbreaks.

Sharp Contrast Between Atlantic and Pacific Storm Activity

Beyond winter temperatures and snowfall, El Niño alters upper-level wind shear in ways that produce opposite effects in the Atlantic and Pacific basins. In the Atlantic, stronger wind shear suppresses tropical cyclone formation—a trend reflected in the 2026 hurricane season, which saw record-low tropical storm and hurricane activity.

In the Pacific, however, abnormally warm ocean waters fuel tropical development, resulting in a notably active and intense 2026 season.

By contrast, Northern states could face a knock-on effect with far drier conditions (Glasshouse Images / Getty Stock Images)

Which U.S. States Could Be Worst Hit?

Based on NOAA's Climate Prediction Center winter outlook and historical "very strong" El Niño patterns, the southern tier of the United States faces the highest risk of flooding, coastal erosion, ice storms, and heavy mountain snow.

California & the Southwest (California, Arizona, New Mexico, Southern Nevada, Southern Utah): Forecasters warn California faces heightened risks of atmospheric rivers, heavy coastal rain, mudslides, and massive snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. Higher elevations across Arizona, New Mexico, and southern Colorado and Utah are also primed for heavy winter snowstorms.

Forecasters warn California faces heightened risks of atmospheric rivers, heavy coastal rain, mudslides, and massive snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. Higher elevations across Arizona, New Mexico, and southern Colorado and Utah are also primed for heavy winter snowstorms. The Southern Plains & Lower Mississippi Valley (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi): Because an active, moisture-rich southern jet stream collides with periodic cold air dips, northern Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas face elevated risks of damaging freezing rain, sleet, and wet snow. Further south, southern Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi face repeated rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding.

Because an active, moisture-rich southern jet stream collides with periodic cold air dips, northern Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas face elevated risks of damaging freezing rain, sleet, and wet snow. Further south, southern Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi face repeated rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding. The Southeast & Gulf Coast (Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina): Florida and the Gulf Coast states sit squarely in the bullseye for well-above-average winter rainfall, flash flooding, and severe winter thunderstorms. Further inland, higher elevations in northern Georgia and western North Carolina face heightened risks for heavy snow and ice when cold air locks in.

Meanwhile, while states across the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies—including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana—are forecast to experience a milder, drier winter, NOAA warns that reduced mountain snowpack in those states is expected to worsen drought conditions heading into spring.

With NOAA projecting El Niño to persist through March, meteorologists warn its influence over U.S. winter storm tracks will remain firmly locked in well into early 2027.