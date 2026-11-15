At least 16 US states face increased risk of flooding this winter as powerful El Niño strengthens
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At least 16 US states face increased risk of flooding this winter as powerful El Niño strengthens

El Niño could even lead to a 'polar vortex' around the United States and Canada

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Severe Weather Europe

Topics: El Niño, Weather, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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