American woman who moved to 'Blue Zone' where people live to 100 noticed two huge changes to her body

A woman who upended her life to live in a place where scientists have studied the population due to their mysterious longevity, has revealed that she’s already noticed changes.

Casey Little Pittorru, 29, used to live in Opelika, Alabama, until traveling across the world in 2022 for a break from her mental health job.

She chose the Italian island, Sardinia, who is home to villages that are known as the 'blue zones'.

These locations are home to a concentrated number of people who live to 100.

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In the town of Bolotana, researchers think it is starting to become an area where women are taking the lead for living longer, and Casey agrees with it.

Having chosen to move to Sardinia after her two-month-long trip, she now splits her time between the sunny location and Alabama.

Now, she says she feels ‘healthier’ as she lays out the changes she claims to see.

Casey Little Pittorru said she moved after visiting in 2022 (SWNS)

The mom-of-one explained that her life living on either side of the world has meant she feels ‘brighter’ and her mind ‘clearer'.

She said of her choice to move: "I was working a lot. I had a great community of wonderful people. I was going back to school to finish my masters in clinical mental health counselling. I was seeing clients while I was in school, and we went through a lot that year - dealing with mass shootings, extreme abuse, everything."

However, she said that when she ‘went to Sardinia, I had peace'.

There, when she was enjoying her vacation, Casey met a man called Roberto Pittore, who would later become her husband.

She said of her time there: "I was spending time in the mountains and near the sea.

"I was walking seven to eight kilometers a day. The lifestyle was just so different, I had no idea what I was coming into."

Casey said: "I went on Airbnb and found an apartment in my budget. It was in the heart of a blue zone, but I didn't know that at the time. My plan was to do two months and not work, but I came and had the best time. I was the healthiest I've ever been.

"I lost a little bit of weight, my skin was brighter as I spent so much time in the sea and in the sun, and my mind was so much clearer."

Because her husband and his family are Sardinian, she said she splits her year in two, to spend time with him, and then her side of the world.

Having spent four years in Sardinia, Casey says she’s realized that the Sardinians life live much ‘slower’.

"Before I came, I was working two jobs just to get by. I was working so much just to be able to afford groceries and pay my bills,” she said. "Now, I work around my son and his day care as I work remotely. It's a very different lifestyle - and I love it!"

She splits her time between the US and Sardinia (SWNS)

Another key difference Casey has found is that her diet in Sardinia is a lot better.

She said: "My diet is healthier as nothing is processed, it's all coming from farmers.

"Everything has nutritional value. In the US, we focus a lot more on meat - in Alabama we have really good beef that comes from the farms around us.”

However, she said: "In Sardinia, we eat a lot of fish, vegetables, eggs, pasta and bread.

"Here, you go to your local shop and weigh your own fruits."

But although she said she loves the changes in Sardinia, she misses the ‘convenience’ of the US’s mega stores.