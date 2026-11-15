American woman who moved to 'Blue Zone' where people live to 100 noticed two huge changes to her body
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American woman who moved to 'Blue Zone' where people live to 100 noticed two huge changes to her body

Casey Little Pittorru moved in 2022 after spending two months on the Island and finding love

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Health, US News, World News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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