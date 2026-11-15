Man visits forgotten American ghost town where 100 people lived before devastating decision forced them out
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Man visits forgotten American ghost town where 100 people lived before devastating decision forced them out

YouTuber Brent Underwood has revealed how as the world progressed, Lost Cove got left behind...

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Featured Image Credit: Ghost Town Two/YouTube

Topics: US News, History, YouTube, Travel

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in The Times, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan UK, Daily Express, LADbible, UNILAD and more... She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about anything most others find uncomfortable to discuss, works with incredible mental health charities Words Matter and the Raphael Rowe Foundation, alongside starting her own - the first mental health charity for journalists - PRESS(ED).

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