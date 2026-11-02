Everyone flying to the US faces new form from tomorrow – and lying could land you time in prison
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Everyone flying to the US faces new form from tomorrow – and lying could land you time in prison

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outlined the rules airlines must follow as well

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Topics: Health, Travel, World News, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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