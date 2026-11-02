Everyone flying to the US faces new form from tomorrow – and lying could land you time in prison

As of tomorrow (November 3), people traveling to America will have to declare if they have been to a specific country or not.

The country is question is the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and to be able to travel to the US you cannot have visited the DRC within the last 21 days.

The reason for this is because of the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the country. As of October 31, it was reported that the number of deaths caused by the outbreak had topped 5,000 as the DRC grappled with the relentless spread of the disease.

Data from the DR Congolese ministry of health showed that the disease has killed 5,026 people out of 10,351 infected, at a nearly 50 percent lethality rate.

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There has been an outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Lucas Mukasa/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The latest outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, was declared in mid-May, catching authorities by surprise. They have since struggled to manage it.

With this in mind, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is insisting that people traveling to the US have to declare that they have not been in the DRC recently to prevent the risk of Ebola spreading to America.

It says on its website: "After November 3, 2026, at 11:59 pm Eastern Standard Time, all people boarding an international flight to the United States must attest (sign a statement) that they have not been present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the 21 days before boarding a flight to the United States.

"An attestation is a statement that confirms that the information provided is true. Willfully providing false or misleading information may lead to criminal fines and imprisonment."

The CDC's new rules come into force for travelers on November 3 (Getty Stock)

The CDC further clarifies what it means by having been in the DRC in the last 21 days and states that someone will have to been 'physically present' in the country.

It adds: "This includes entering or traveling through DRC by air, land, or sea. Connecting through an airport in DRC also counts as being present in the country, even if the person did not leave the airport or the plane."

Day 0 counts as the day somebody leaves DRC and day 1 is 'the first full calendar day they are outside DRC'.

"A person may board a flight to the United States beginning on Day 22, provided they meet all other travel requirements," the CDC explains further.

Day 0 is classed as when somebody leaves the DRC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

In terms of airlines and aircraft operators, they must ensure that all passengers have completed documentation confirming that they haven't been in the DRC in the last 21 days before boarding the plane headed for the US.

Airlines must also prohibit anyone who fails to complete and present the forms from getting on the flight 'unless they have an exemption issued by the US Government'.

Airlines have to retain a copy of each passengers' attestation for a minimum of 42 days after the person's flight arrives in America as well.

You can find out more information here.