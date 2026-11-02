Witness describes horrifying moment private plane burst into flames and crashed in Florida
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Witness describes horrifying moment private plane burst into flames and crashed in Florida

A pilot’s final words were caught on air traffic control audio before the Learjet hit the ground

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Saul Martinez/Getty Images

Topics: Florida, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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