Pilot's final 7 words revealed before private jet bursts into flames and crashes in Florida
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Pilot's final 7 words revealed before private jet bursts into flames and crashes in Florida

Recordings show the Learjet's rapid descent hit 30,000 feet per minute before the plane smashed into the ground

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

Topics: Florida, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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