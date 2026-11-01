Death investigator reveals trait she considers the ‘basis of evil’ after coming face-to-face with serial killers
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Death investigator reveals trait she considers the ‘basis of evil’ after coming face-to-face with serial killers

Barbara Butcher met the perpetrators of some of the most disturbing crimes imaginable

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: LADbible Stories

Topics: Crime, True crime

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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