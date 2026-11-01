Pastor's wife stuns congregation revealing his 'second wife' during service and announces poly relationship
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Pastor's wife stuns congregation revealing his 'second wife' during service and announces poly relationship

The three say they have lived together and shared their finances for almost three years

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Ohio, Religion, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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