Trump slams his ex-lawyer for signing secret $50 million deal he says is 'not acceptable'

Donald Trump has hit out at his former personal lawyer over a reported $50 million agreement that would see her allegedly receive $10 million annually.

Alina Habba began representing Trump as his personal lawyer in 2021, and remained one of his most prominent legal defenders until he returned to the White House in January 2025.

But during this time, the former Trump aide appears to have secured herself an enormously lucrative deal with a company linked to the family of a Venezuelan banker, allegedly earning millions without his knowledge.

The controversy centres on the fact that Trump later granted the banker, Julio Herrera Velutini, a presidential pardon after he had faced charges relating to an alleged bribery scheme.

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Prosecutors alleged that Velutini offered financial support to then-governor Wanda Vázquez Garced's 2020 election campaign, in exchange for her removing a government official who was investigating his bank and replacing them with someone of his choosing.

The alleged arrangement has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest, with Trump reportedly claiming he was unaware of the lucrative deal and making clear he was unhappy about it.

The president was not happy about the alleged arrangement. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Laro last night (October 31), the the president said: "I thought it was totally obnoxious and outrageous, and it’s not acceptable.

"Not acceptable at all."

When she agreed to the deal, Habba Mildon was serving as acting US attorney for New Jersey, having been appointed to the role by Trump following her time as his personal lawyer.

She then took another job at the Justice Department as a senior adviser to the attorney general.

Just two weeks later, Trump granted Herrera a full presidential pardon on January 15, although Habba has denied having any involvement in securing his clemency.

The president said he told Habba he did not want her to be paid following the deal, further describing the situation as 'terrible'.

Habba has denied any involvement. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Habba has publicly hit back at the allegations and strongly denied having any involvement.

In a statement shared with the New York Times, the lawyer said: "Any insinuation that my employment - all of which has been vetted and disclosed to the D.O.J. - had anything to do with securing a pardon is false and defamatory."

She also took to X to defend herself, arguing that another lawyer had successfully secured the pardon without her involvement.

The former aide wrote: "The fake news still seems very confused by this so let me be even more clear:

"I was never paid to secure a pardon.

"I never met with anyone at the White House or DOJ about a pardon.

"I’ve never done any work in any capacity whatsoever for a pardon for anyone, period."

UNILAD has reached out to Alina Habba for comment.