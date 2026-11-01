Fitness influencer 'fighting for her life' in ICU after contracting deadly infection in tourist hotspot
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Fitness influencer 'fighting for her life' in ICU after contracting deadly infection in tourist hotspot

Khiana Smith has been unable to fly home to Australia, and says the infection has affected her memory

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: TikTok/@khianasmith

Topics: Health, World News, Life

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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