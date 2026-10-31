America's top election guru issues major update on how he sees midterms unfolding
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America's top election guru issues major update on how he sees midterms unfolding

The election expert has also highlighted four key states where the race could still change dramatically

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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