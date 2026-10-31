How to survive 3 days without water and electricity as World Leaders urge people to stockpile
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How to survive 3 days without water and electricity as World Leaders urge people to stockpile

Around 40% of people admit they would struggle to protect their household during a major emergency

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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