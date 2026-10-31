How to survive 3 days without water and electricity as World Leaders urge people to stockpile

Households are being encouraged to prepare for the possibility of going three days without essential services, with emergency preparedness advice highlighting the supplies people should have ready before disaster strikes.

Losing access to electricity, running water or phone service can quickly disrupt everyday life, particularly if severe weather or another unexpected emergency makes it difficult to leave home.

The recommendation is to have enough essentials available to manage independently for 72 hours, including drinking water, food, medication and ways to stay informed if normal services become unavailable.

According to the British Red Cross, preparing in advance can help households manage short-term disruption and avoid being caught without essential supplies.

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A power outage could leave people unable to charge their phones, cook meals or keep their homes warm. Meanwhile, interruptions to water supplies could affect everything from drinking and washing to preparing food.

Losing internet access or phone signal could create further difficulties, making it harder to contact loved ones, receive important updates or access online services.

Emergency preparedness guidance recommends having enough essential supplies to manage for 72 hours. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

Why are governments urging people to stock up on 72 hours of essentials?

Governments around the world are encouraging residents to keep emergency supplies at home as concerns grow over everything from extreme weather and climate-related events to international conflict and cyberattacks.

The advice is not limited to one country. France recommends having enough essential supplies to last 72 hours, while Germany advises residents to prepare for a longer period of up to 10 days. Japan, which has extensive experience preparing for earthquakes, considers three days the minimum and encourages households to aim for a week where possible.

There are also growing concerns that hostile states, cyberattacks and sabotage could disrupt critical infrastructure, potentially affecting everyday services without a conventional military attack.

According to CNBC, having enough supplies to manage the first three days of an emergency gives authorities and emergency responders time to deal with the immediate aftermath of a crisis.

For example, during severe flooding, emergency crews must prioritize rescuing people whose lives are in immediate danger, carrying out evacuations and keeping essential services such as hospitals operational.

As a result, other households may need to rely on their own food, water and essential supplies while the emergency response gets underway.

The 72-hour target also offers a practical balance, providing a buffer during major disruptions without requiring families to store excessive amounts of food and other necessities.

Drinking water and food that does not require cooking are among the recommended emergency supplies. (Getty Stock Image)

What supplies should you keep at home for an emergency?

One of the most important steps is putting together a basic emergency kit containing enough supplies to last three days.

Households should aim to have sufficient drinking water and food that does not require cooking, alongside essential medication and basic first aid supplies.

A working flashlight, spare batteries and a fully charged portable power bank can also prove useful if electricity becomes unavailable.

Basic hygiene items, including wet wipes and hand sanitizer, are worth including, particularly if running water is disrupted.

However, emergency supplies should reflect the individual needs of everyone living in the household.

Families with young children may need additional baby food, formula, diapers and medication, while people with pets should make sure they have enough food, water and any necessary medication for their animals.

Those who rely on medical equipment or mobility aids should also consider what backup arrangements they might need if essential services are interrupted.

A flashlight, spare batteries and a charged portable power bank can help households manage during a power outage. (Getty Stock Image)

How can you prepare your household for 72 hours without power?

Having supplies ready is only one part of emergency preparation.

Households should also think about how they would communicate if phone networks or internet services stopped working.

Agreeing on a meeting point, keeping important contact numbers written down and making sure everyone knows where essential documents are stored can help avoid confusion.

It is also worth considering how family members would respond if they needed to leave their home quickly, including knowing how to safely turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if necessary.

Checking on friends, relatives and neighbors who might need additional assistance is another important consideration.

Older people, individuals with disabilities and those who may struggle to access information or supplies could need extra support during an emergency.

Staying informed is equally important. Households should consider signing up for relevant weather and flood alerts and familiarizing themselves with the risks that could affect their local area.

Preparing does not have to mean spending a lot of money or buying everything immediately.

Starting with supplies already available at home and gradually adding missing essentials can make the process more manageable. Even a small box, bag or cupboard can provide enough space to store the most important items.

The goal is to have a practical plan and the essentials needed to get through three days if everyday services are suddenly disrupted.