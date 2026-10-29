Reason why 72 hours is so important as governments around the world urge people to stock up on essentials
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Reason why 72 hours is so important as governments around the world urge people to stock up on essentials

The British government is just one example of an authority to have urged people to start stockpiling

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: World News, UK News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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