Doctor's warning to anyone considering stopping GLP-1s as he reveals what happens to your body within weeks
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Doctor's warning to anyone considering stopping GLP-1s as he reveals what happens to your body within weeks

Dr. Amir Khan also weighed in on whether you lose fat or muscle mass when taking GLP-1 medications

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Weight loss, Health, Podcast

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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