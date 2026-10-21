GLP-1 medication Tirzepatide recalled over safety and sterility concerns
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GLP-1 medication Tirzepatide recalled over safety and sterility concerns

The FDA classified the recall as Class II

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Topics: Health, Weight loss, Mounjaro

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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