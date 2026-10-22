Doctor shares the 'most serious' side effect of counterfeit GLP-1s that could result in hospitalization

A doctor has issued a stark warning over the possible side effects of taking counterfeit GLP-1 medications.

It comes after warnings over the so-called 'Godzilla' drug retatrutide, often shortened to ‘reta’ online, appears to be being sold on social media, despite not being approved for public use by the MHRA or any other regulator worldwide yet.

The drug, which is still being studied, is gaining traction in bodybuilding communities, and is even being advertised by social media influencers as ‘fat-loss peptide’ or ‘cutting’ aid.

However, the fact it has not yet been approved by any regulators means that any ‘reta’ is sold outside the official medicines supply chain, meaning their is a significant risk of users taking counterfeit substances.

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Speaking to UNILAD, Dr Doug Savage, Medical Director at Leger Clinic, has now revealed the worst side effect he has ever encountered when it comes to counterfeit GLP-1s.

Retatrutide, or ‘reta’ has not been approved anywhere in the world (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"One of the most serious documented examples involves counterfeit weight-loss pens and dangerously low blood sugar," he explained.

"The MHRA has reported hospitalisations involving hypoglycaemic shock and coma after people used fake pens. It has also confirmed that some falsified products contained insulin rather than the medicine advertised. I am referring here to published safety reports, rather than a patient case from my own practice.

"That illustrates why this can be much more serious than an unpleasant side effect. A person may inject an entirely different drug from the one they believe they have bought."

With prices for GLP-1 medications like Mounjaro massively increasing in price in recent months, many users are turning to the grey market to get hold of their GLP-1 medications, which comes with significant risk.

Buying GLP-1s from the grey market comes with significant risk (Vincent Alban/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"There are two separate concerns: the risks of the medicine itself and the additional uncertainty about the product being supplied," Dr Savage explained.

"Even licensed GLP-1 medicines require appropriate prescribing. They can cause side effects, and the MHRA has strengthened warnings about acute pancreatitis, including rare severe and fatal cases.

"Severe, persistent abdominal pain, particularly if it spreads to the back, needs urgent medical attention."

He added: "With an unregulated product, you may also receive the wrong ingredient, an unreliable concentration or a contaminated injection. That creates risks of dosing errors and harm unrelated to the genuine medicine. Professional-looking packaging does not establish what is inside.

"The MHRA’s recent seizure of counterfeit retatrutide and tirzepatide pens is a concrete reminder of that. The safer route is an assessment by a qualified healthcare professional and, where appropriate, a licensed medicine dispensed by a registered pharmacy against a valid prescription."