Doctor shares the 'most serious' side effect of counterfeit GLP-1s that could result in hospitalization
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Doctor shares the 'most serious' side effect of counterfeit GLP-1s that could result in hospitalization

It comes as many people turn to the grey market to purchase GLP-1 medications

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Topics: Health

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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