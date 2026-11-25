A doctor has shared five foods people should avoid while taking GLP-1 medications to help maximise their results and minimise the risk of unpleasant side effects.

While using weight-loss injectables can help users manage their appetite and shed the pounds, what you eat alongside them can make a big difference to how you feel.

And Dr Ann Nainan, a GP at online weight loss clinic Medicspot, has now revealed the guidance she recommends patients follow while taking these medications.

There are five types of food the expert warns users off, as she explained: "While all foods can be enjoyed in moderation, opting for meals that are high in fat, sugar and processed foods while taking weight loss medications can hinder results and worsen symptoms such as nausea and vomiting, which are common Wegovy side effects."

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She notes that patients should think twice before consuming ultra-processed foods, fried and greasy foods, sugary foods, high-fat foods and meats, and alcohol, while using GLP-1s.

She noted that the advice is particularly useful as Christmas approaches. (Getty Stock Images)

"Food items such as crisps, biscuits and cakes are often seen as convenient, especially for those living busy lives. However, these snacks are often high in calories and contain next to no protein," Dr Nainan says.

"GLP-1s slow how fast the stomach empties, meaning you’re more likely to experience side effects such as acid reflux and blood sugar swings if consuming these foods regularly and in large volumes."

And while the doctor admits it's normal to enjoy the occasional pizza, burger, or fried chicken piece, it's particularly important to 'limit' consumption while using weight-loss jabs.

She also issued a warning about alcohol consumption while using GLP-1s. (Getty Stock Images)

"Foods with high fat and grease content stay in the stomach for longer, and as GLP-1s cause delayed digestion, you’re at risk of nausea and stomach upset," she states.

And with Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, the warning is particularly timely.

Dr Nainan said: "People are more likely to indulge in sweets, chocolate and fizzy drinks, which are known for being high in sugar. The main issue for GLP-1 users who consume large amounts of sugary foods is that they can cause rapid blood sugar fluctuations, which can lead to fatigue and worsening side effects."

And when it comes to alcohol, 'moderation is key', the health expert warns.

"The points mentioned are worsened for GLP-1 users, leading to bloating and stomach discomfort," she said.

"Excessive drinking can also make dehydration more likely, so remember to stick to the govt guidelines on alcohol."