Jenny McCarthy has recalled a horrifying incident where she claimed she had to physically defend herself after an executive allegedly tried to force his way into her hotel room.

Appearing alongside comedian and podcaster Manon Mathews on the Tuesday, November 24 episode of The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show, the Two and a Half Men actress, 54, described an unnamed executive she worked with on an unspecified project.

The pair were staying on the same hotel floor and had just wrapped a cast dinner when she alleged he made unwanted advances toward her.

McCarthy claimed she responded by breaking his nose. “I punched a guy in the nose, broke his nose,” she said.

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McCarthy told comedian and podcaster Manon Mathews that she came to LA in the early ’90s (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

She recalled telling him ‘good night’ and opening her door, at which point he pushed her into her bedroom. “And I literally, like, fell, and turned around and he was coming at me.”

“I came to LA in the early ’90s, when the casting couch was still full throttle,” she told Mathews, adding that she has had ‘horrible’ experiences in the industry.

McCarthy explained that she grew up with fears of being ‘jumped or mugged’ on Chicago’s South Side, and that her father taught his four daughters ‘how to fight in the kitchen’.

She alleges she punched the man in the face.

McCarthy said she still had to work with the man after the incident (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“And blood just came spurting out of his nose, and I was like: ‘You mother effer, get the hell out.’"

"And of course [I] continued to work with him, because that’s what you do in the ’90s,” she said. “He had to come to work with a bandage on his nose.”

Later in the episode, the John Tucker Must Die actress opened up about healing from a prior abusive relationship.

“One of the greatest gifts that I ever received from a partner was an abuser. It was a terrible abuser that I dated,” she said.

“It took me forever in therapy, took me forever to let go. And he gave me the greatest gift of self-love. I never, ever, would have learned that if it wasn’t for the abusive relationship.”

McCarthy said she spent a year ‘not dating anyone … to work on myself’ in her early 40s, and was looking for someone for whom ‘I don’t have to downshift’ when she met her now-husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg first met on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2012 and married in 2014. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The pair first met on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2012 and reconnected the following year, when the New Kids on the Block singer was a guest on VH1’s The Jenny McCarthy Show. They married in 2014.

UNILAD has contacted a representative for McCarthy for comment.