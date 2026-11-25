We've all heard of 'final meal' requests made by inmates on death row, but what do those awaiting execution eat on Thanksgiving?

Inmates typically spend an average of 18 to 22 years awaiting execution, meaning many will experience numerous Thanksgivings while awaiting their fate. But what does a typical Thanksgiving on death row look like?

Death row expert Bill Kimberlin, whose visited and spent time with hundreds of death row inmates over the years, explains exactly what the holiday season is like for inmates, and whether they're granted a different menu during the festive season.

"For Thanksgiving, much like other major holidays on death row, they do not really get any 'special' treatment or food," death row expert, Bill Kimberlin, told UNILAD.

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However, Bill explains that some prisons take part in 'fundraisers'. Within this, inmates are able to order a dinner of their choice. According to Kimberlin, these include things such as chicken dinners, pizzas, and sub sandwiches.

Kimberlin has visited and spoken to hundreds of death row inmates (Bill Kimberlin)

"These will be delivered to them in time for the holidays," the expert further explained. "They are usually much more expensive but the inmates enjoy the outside food like that when they are able to order it. Otherwise, it's just a typical day for them."

According to Kimberlin, Ohio is very big on the so-called 'fundraisers' and they do multiple each year.

But who pays for the 'luxury' meals?

"Typically the money comes from those they know on the outside," Kimberlin adds. "The people who purchase their artwork, those who may be pen-pals, and some who still have family on the outside."

Aside from the food, Kimberlin says Thanksgiving, like all other holidays, is 'just a typical day for inmates'.

"They try to block out a lot of sentimental past thoughts because they know they will never have those times again," Kimberlin said. "Reflection of the past and family members do more harm to them psychologically."

Kimberlin says some inmates will be able to request chicken dinners (Getty Stock)

Christa Pike's Thanksgiving meal revealed

One of the most talked about death row cases this year was that of Christa Pike, 50, who survived a botched lethal injection execution in September. No decision has been made on whether the state will attempt to execute her again.

As of now, she is currently being held at Tennessee's Deborah K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center.

According to The Sun, Pike will be given 'turkey breast smothered in gravy alongside bread dressing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and seasoned green beans'.

Inmates at the facility will also be offered 'a wheat roll with margarine, tea and a slice of pumpkin spice cake for dessert'.

Although, it is not known whether Pike will be able to eat the meal, as she is still receiving medical care.

Last month, an attorney for Pike told TMZ that she was continuing to improve physically.



















