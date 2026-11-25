Jena Ushkowitz has opened up about the reality of the 'Glee curse' after losing eight friends and co-stars from the show.

The 40-year-old actress insisted that the tragedies associated with Glee should not overshadow the show's legacy, while highlighting how hurtful it can be for those affected to hear their losses referred to as a 'curse'.

"It’s a really big cast and crew, so we are going to lose people. It’s life, right?," the star said, speaking on We Need to Talk with Paul C. Bronson.

Since the show went on air in 2009, eight people from the cast and crew of the hit series have died.

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Speaking on the podcast, Ushkowitz said: "My response to the Glee curse, as it’s always been, is we are human.

"And to hear that people see this as a collective curse that’s like, 'Who’s next?' is so unkind. And it shows the way in which we are able to just sit behind our computers and type off whatever we think we’re feeling in that moment without really connecting to what’s behind it and who’s on the other side."

The Glee star slammed the so-called 'curse' as upsetting. (FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

The mom-of-two stressed that the cast had lost people they cared deeply about, adding that their deaths should not be treated like some kind of game in which people speculate about who might be next.

Cory Monteith, best known for portraying Finn Hudson, passed away on July 13, 2013, aged 31, following a heroin overdose.

Five years later, Mark Salling, who starred as Noah 'Puck' Puckerman, died by suicide on January 30, 2018, aged 35. His death came just weeks before he was due to be sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material.

And Naya Rivera, who brought cheerleader Santana Lopez to life on the show, tragically died aged 33 on July 13, 2020, after accidentally drowning during a boating trip with her young son, Josey, at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

She's not the only former Glee star to speak out about the theory. (@WeNeedToTalk-Podcast/YouTube)

Ushkowitz is not the only Glee star to slam the theory in recent years.

Kevin McHale, who played Artie in the musical teen drama, posted a statement on X in response to people alluding to the so-called 'curse'.

"Let me log off today because the way too many of you talk about real people who have passed as a 'sacrifice' or a 'curse' in regards to a tv show is diabolical and untethered from any sort of humanity or reality."