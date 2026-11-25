Macaulay Culkin is returning to the Home Alone franchise for an upcoming sequel, but not everyone tied to the original films has been brought up to speed.

Devin Ratray, who played Kevin McCallister's older brother Buzz, told TMZ on Tuesday that he has heard nothing about the project beyond what has been shared with the public.

The 49-year-old said he had been left out of the loop, but stressed that he hopes to be part of it if possible.

Ratray is not alone. Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Home Alone movies, told Variety over the weekend that he had not been told a new film was in development either.

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Columbus added that a proper sequel 'can't happen' without Catherine O'Hara, who died in January at 71 from a pulmonary embolism amid a private battle with rectal cancer.

He described her chemistry with Culkin as an essential and irreplaceable part of the magic of the first two films.

"Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicenter of that film," he said.

Ratray, 49, told TMZ he has heard nothing about the upcoming Home Alone sequel beyond what has been shared publicly. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for STXfilms / Alexander Wang)

Ratray started out as a child actor in the mystery thriller Where Are the Children? in 1986 and joined the short-lived CBS sitcom Heartland in 1989. Home Alone followed in 1990, and he returned as Buzz for 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

He was absent from Home Alone 3, the 2002 TV movie Home Alone 4 and Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, all of which had new casts, but appeared in 2021's Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+.

In that film, a cameo revealed an adult Buzz had become a police officer.

Elsewhere, he played the prankster boyfriend of the title character's babysitter in 1993's Dennis the Menace. His work slowed through the late 1990s and 2000s, before a comeback in the 2010s with roles in Elevator, Blue Ruin and Nebraska.

He later worked with director Steven Soderbergh on the 2018 miniseries Mosaic and the 2022 thriller Kimi, appeared in 2019's Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, and voiced pedestrians in the 2018 video game Red Dead Redemption 2. His most recent acting credits came in 2022, including an episode of Better Call Saul.

Ratray, a New York City native, has continued to post throwbacks on Instagram.

On August 16, 2024, he captioned an old headshot 'Coming home off the plane from shooting Home Alone' and 'Just turned 13'.

Devin Ratray was arrested in December 2021 after allegedly strangling his girlfriend in a hotel room in Oklahoma, and pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence in February 2024. (Midwest City Jail)

Devin Ratray 2021 arrest and sentence

Ratray was arrested in December 2021 after allegedly strangling his girlfriend in a hotel room in Oklahoma, where he had been making a guest appearance at OKC Pop Christmas Con. He allegedly became angry after she did not charge fans for autographs.

In February 2024, Ratray pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence and avoided jail time, receiving three years' probation. His sentence required him to complete a Batterers Intervention Program, undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and pay court costs. People reported he was also ordered to have no contact with the woman.