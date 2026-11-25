Big Ed, 61, has shown off a retro beard and cropped hair on Instagram, six years after his first appearance on 90 Day Fiancé.

In the selfie, the reality star thanked someone named Kelsey for the change. "Huge shout out to Kelsey for killing on my retro beard!" he wrote in the caption.

Edward Brown, as he's formally known, rose to fame on season four of the TLC show in 2020. The program is a matchmaking series in which people meet their long-distance partners face to face.

Brown is not currently married, but he was previously wed to Sandra Heckman from 1990 to 1992. The former couple share one daughter, Tiffany.

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His first on-screen partner was Rosemarie Vega, whom he met on social media and traveled to the Philippines to see. Their relationship ended abruptly following the 'You're my best view' meme.

Liz Woods was next, with franchise spinoffs including 90 Day: The Last Resort and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? charting their on-again, off-again relationship.

A 2023 episode of the latter saw Brown dramatically call off the wedding, and the pair permanently split. He later told TV Insider they broke up 13 times while together.

He also had a brief romance with Porscha Raemond, proposing with a paper ring after meeting her just 24 hours earlier. The engagement did not last.

Edward Brown, known as Big Ed, first appeared on season four of 90 Day Fiancé in 2020. (Instagram/@thisisbiged)

Brown has largely lived a private life since 2020, so the new look caught some fans off guard. Many agreed the beard suited him.

"You finally found 'your look' Ed...luv luv luv it!! HOORAY!!!" one follower wrote, while another said: "Loving the beard and the gray! This is definitely your look."

Brown has spoken openly about living with Klippel-Feil syndrome, a rare congenital disease that causes the bones in the neck to fuse before birth.

"Since I was a young child, young adults and kids especially, they would always stare at me. They just have always found me kind of interesting," he told TODAY in 2024. "I think it was due to my physical characteristics."

He said people with the condition have reached out to him for dating advice. "I'll always tell them, 'I never allowed my condition to define who I was'," he added. "You have to love who you are and you have to be able to laugh at yourself."

Big Ed said on The Adam Carolla Show that he was doing 75 to 100 Cameo videos a day for four months straight. (TLC)

Away from television, Brown says he did very well on personalized video platform Cameo, claiming he was 'number one in the world for a while'.

"I started at $25; I topped out at $150. I was doing 75 to 100 a day for four months straight," he said on The Adam Carolla Show earlier this year.

Based on those figures, host Adam Carolla estimated Brown would have been making around $50,000 a week at the time.

Brown also has his own merchandise, stars in comedy shows and works as a real estate agent in Northwest Arkansas.