Ezra Frech has spoken out after lifting the Mirrorball Trophy with his partner Daniella Karagach in a tense finale that saw his prosthetic leg come off.

The nail-biting finale, which also featured Love Island star Maura Higgins and comedian Connor Wood, saw the pair receive a perfect score from the judges.

The 21-year-old started his killer freestyle routine to "Numb" by Linkin Park without his prosthetic limb, putting it back on midway through the performance. However, he later lost it while performing a jump on the stairs. Ever the professional, Frech continued without it before his partner helped him reattach and complete the routine, earning a perfect score from the judges.

Frech received a perfect score in the DWTS finale (Extra TV/YouTube)

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After being asked what was 'running through his mind' when his prosthetic came off, Frech told Extra: "I knew it wasn't on right. I haven't watched the video back, but you can see I was fidgeting as I was running up.

"Sometimes it will lock into place even if it's not on right, so I had to just go. And then when I jumped I was like, 'Oh my god, it's going to come off'. Everything happened so fast!"

Embodying the phrase 'the show must go on', Frech continued: "I was prepared to dance the rest of the freestyle on one leg if I had to, but she [Karagach] yelled, 'Put on your leg!'"

During the interview, Karagach informed her partner that he 'lifted her whole body weight' on one leg.

Frech said he 'blacked out' during the ordeal, and has no idea what happened during the dance. However, the performance was enough to impress both the judges and the public, as the pair became the 35th couple to win the reality show.

Frech thanked his fans for all the support (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

“To the fans, each and every person that voted for us: We love you,” he said. “Thank you for making this possible, thank you for believing in us.”

“I swear to god, you guys motivated us every morning, every night. We pushed through so much adversity for all of you. Thank you for making this happen for us. We love you guys," the star continued.

Frech, who rose to fame during the 2020 Summer Paralympics, was born with a congenital limb difference. As per Cleveland Clinic, this is 'a variation in how a limb forms before birth, ranging from extra or missing digits (such as polydactyly) to differences in arm or leg growth'.

The 21-year-old was born his left knee and fibula, and received his first prosthetic leg when he was 11 months old.











