A woman from North Carolina was evicted from her home after an AI chatbot who goes by the name of 'Olivia' said she had more time to pay her rent.

Laura Mack received an eviction notice on November 16 telling her she had three days to leave her property in Colony Townhome Apartments in Raleigh.

Prior to the eviction notice, Mack had been emailing back and forth with 'Olivia', the apartment complex's appointed AI assistant.

Mack received an email on November 8 asking about overdue rent, with the message stating: "What date works for you to pay the full $3,934.17?"

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It was signed by Colony Townhome Apartments.

Mack asked if it would be possible if she could pay the outstanding rent on November 30 as she had recently taken time off for an operation and was not getting paid.

She gave the leasing office a call and informed them the AI chatbot told her she had been granted an extension.

Laura Mack has been evicted (Valley News Live)

However, Mack was told the AI chatbot was incorrect.

“I had plans to have until the 30th to either get it paid or go, because that’s, honestly, what my email said,” Mack told WRAL News.

While Mack has taken responsibility for the overdue rent, she's been left frustrated by the mixed messaging.

“If you told me ‘til the 30th, I’ll get out by the 30th,” she added. “But give me that. You at least honor that. You have to have somewhere where you’re taking responsibility.”

Mack reported a ceiling leak in her apartment to the AI chat box on October 31, which contacted a maintenance worker who arrived at Mack's house with an hour to assess the damage.

It wasn't fixed until November 12, according to Mack, with the North Carolinian woman believing she was given a grace period because of the ongoing issue.

Colony Townhome Apartments said in a statement that they are 'gathering all information related to this matter'.

Alfred Leach, a spokesman for the apartment complex, told WRAL News: "We recognize how difficult it is to fall behind on rent and face eviction and we take Ms. Mack's situation seriously.

"Our leasing office told Ms. Mack directly on Nov. 18 that a payment arrangement would not change the court-ordered lockout.

"We spoke with Ms. Mack on Nov. 23 and remain in contact with her. We wish her well."

Mack is currently without a permanent home and is living in a hotel.