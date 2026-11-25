Thanksgiving plans could be thrown into chaos for travelers and residents across the East Coast as potential power outages loom due to a gathering storm system.

Forecasters are warning of gusts of up to 60 mph, coastal flooding and severe rain in a powerful weather system taking shape to hit Thanksgiving plans for New Yorkers and others on Thursday.

“An East Coast storm is expected on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, bringing strong winds, coastal flooding and heavy rain,” the Federal Emergency Management Agency said on X.

“Prepare for possible power outages. Check weather updates and road conditions before traveling and follow local officials’ instructions.”





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Misery for pre-holiday travelers is expected, with flight delays potentially hitting Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh and Miami on Wednesday, reports FEMA.

Dan DePodwin, vice president of forecasting operations at AccuWeather, told The New York Post: “It’s never a good day for a power outage, but Thanksgiving is a day where that’s clearly a problem for people gathering, cooking and trying to get places.

“This is a high-end, strong, intense wind event with wind-driven rain, and that will cause power outages.”

He explained the storm threat will be most pronounced from the Delmarva peninsula in Delaware and Maryland towards New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

NYC could be badly hit by the Thanksgiving storm (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

Before dawn on Thanksgiving, Washington D.C. will experience the high winds and heavy rain with New York impacted later in the morning.

The forecaster warned cities across the I-95, including major urban centers like Boston and Philadelphia are expected to be affected.





DePodwin said, “The question always is how widespread, but it’s certainly going to be something that if you live in those areas, to have that in the back of your head and think about what that might entail should you lose power on Thanksgiving Day.”

A High Wind Watch alert was issued by the National Weather Service for New York City, Long Island and the coastal New Jersey area.

NWS meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said: “Whenever you’re seeing winds gusting up to 60 mph, that opens the door to damage, which includes numerous downed tree limbs, scattered trees down and power lines.

“So power outages are expected right now to be likely.”

The East Coast is set to have up to 5 inches of rain dumped on it (accuweather)

Strong easterly winds combined with the high tides still present following in the tail of Tuesday’s supermoon could trap water between barrier islands and mainland coastal areas, increasing the risk of severe flooding.

According to Ramsey, the areas most prone to flood risk will be the coastlines of western Long Island, including the New York metro areas of Nassau, stretching into Queens, the Bronx and Westchester.

Around 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast across the region with up to 3 inches expected across southern New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Regionally, up to 4 inches of rain could be dumped onto the Carolinas, around 5 inches on eastern North Carolina and 1 to 2 inches on New England on Wednesday, reports the NWS.

The weather is expected to improve by Friday afternoon.