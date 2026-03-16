Meteorologists have warned of the impact a huge storm will have across the US, which may impact around 2000 million American citizens.

As we enter Spring, it seems like the weather doesn’t want to act like it should be and become mild and sunny.

Instead, AccuWeather forecasters have called out a 'triple-threat March megastorm,' that is heading through the US, causing problems for all in its wake.

This latest update comes just weeks after New York was battered by freezing winds and snow.

Advert

However, this time, it’s going to be a little more south.

According to the experts, the storm is set to hit the Midwest and Great Lakes with heavy snow, as well as powerful wind gusts across the central and eastern parts of the US.

Weather warnings have been issued (AccuWeather)

Scarily, even tornadoes could be on the agenda as the winds are forecasted to ramp up, with large hail allegedly going to impact the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

Because of these issues, it could present people living in those areas with major travel disruptions, power outages and driving conditions you’d want to steer clear of.

The impact is already being felt nationwide, with more than 127,000 people in Michigan, 54,000 in Ohio and 44,000 in Pennsylvania facing no power after the storm rolled in.

From the Plains to the East Coast, wind gusts approaching 80 mph could also make things difficult for travelers.

SAs of right now, Atlanta (ATL) and Charlotte (CLT) have been the first airports to issue temporary halts to planned flights due to the weather conditions.

Blue is snow, and green, yellow, and red rank the severity of rain (AccuWeather)

Places like Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC and Charlotte, could experience delays or cancellations to their journeys.

However, once the storm passes, it’s not going to get any easier.

This is because Arctic air is expected to will follow, and places like New York and Philadelphia could see their days barely scraping the low 40s.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said in a statement: “People also need to be prepared for prolonged and additional power outages as there are many customers across Ohio and Western Pennsylvania who are still without power Sunday morning from strong winds on Friday.”