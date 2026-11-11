Brooklyn building collapse leaves multiple dead and firefighters scrambling to rescue trapped people
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Brooklyn building collapse leaves multiple dead and firefighters scrambling to rescue trapped people

Multiple people have been killed and several hospitalized after a building facade collapsed into an active rescue scene on Bedford Avenue.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Topics: New York, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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@tinkertonks

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