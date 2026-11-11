Kennedy family sues to halt Trump Arch over issue with blocking JFK's grave nearby

Nine family members of former US president John F. Kennedy have filed a motion to block the Trump Administration from building an arch, which has been at the centre of legal challenges since earlier this month.

Kennedy was buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, following his assassination on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas.

The family argues that the 250 ft structure, planned to be built directly across the Potomac River from the cemetery, would not only block the view of the former president's grave, but also the view of thousands of others.

Trump plans to build the triumphal arch, which bears similarity to Paris' Arc De Triomphe, to commemorate America's 250th independence anniversary.

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However, on 5 November, prior to the Kennedy lawsuit, Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a 14-day order halting construction of Trump's proposed triumphal arch as legal challenges against the project continue.

In a lawsuit filed on November 10, the Kennedy family claims that the arch will 'cast a shadow' over memorials at the site.

Demonstrators have been protesting against the arch (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

“This action is about protecting sacred spaces that belong to the American people. Our parents, Robert and Ethel Kennedy, and our uncles, President John F. Kennedy and Senator Edward M. Kennedy, are laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery,” a statement on behalf of the Kennedys reads.

The family notes that their 'Uncle Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., who lost his life serving our country in World War II', is memorialized in the cemetery along with 400,000 veterans and family members.

They claim that the POTUS 'has violated the laws and procedures established by Congress to protect this most sacred national memorial'.

"In bringing this lawsuit, we stand for those who can not stand for themselves," they add.

In the lawsuit, the family also claims that the arch would 'cast a shadow over our democratic principles, undermining the safeguards established by our elected representatives to protect this hallowed ground for generations to come'.

JFK's family are fighting Trump's plan to build the arch (Photo by Arnie Sachs/CNP/Getty Images)

“Our lawsuit asks the administration to respect the sanctity of Arlington National Cemetery, the laws established to protect it, and the rights of all Americans who come here to honor those who have served our country."

Rory Kennedy, Maxwell Taylor Kennedy, Christopher G. Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., Joseph P. Kennedy III, Edward M. Kennedy Jr. and Courtney Kennedy, are among the family members filing the suit.

White House spokesperson David Ingle told the BBC that it was 'unfortunate' to see that some members of the Kennedy family had joined litigation against an arch, claiming it was 'intended to honor our heroes who rest in Arlington Cemetery'.

"The judiciary should not be abused to politicize a structure designed to unite our nation.

"We will continue making the case for this beautiful and fitting monument and are confident we will be fully vindicated as this litigation proceeds," the statement concluded.