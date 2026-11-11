Kennedy family sues to halt Trump Arch over issue with blocking JFK's grave nearby
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Kennedy family sues to halt Trump Arch over issue with blocking JFK's grave nearby

The White House has since responded to the lawsuit

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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