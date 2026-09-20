Trump's huge 250-foot D.C. arch will reportedly double as sniper base and drone hub
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Trump's huge 250-foot D.C. arch will reportedly double as sniper base and drone hub

Trump says military pushed for arch upgrade, as legal fight over Arlington site rumbles on

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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