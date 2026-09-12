Ireland responds to Donald Trump's unification claims in fiery statement
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Ireland responds to Donald Trump's unification claims in fiery statement

Donald Trump's September 12 visit to Dublin, Ireland, ended in a scathing response from locals

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Ireland, Politics

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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