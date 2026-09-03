Trump's claims bizarre wind story is ‘proof’ his famous hair is real
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Trump's claims bizarre wind story is ‘proof’ his famous hair is real

Donald Trump addressed the 'wig' theory people have had on social media after footage of his hair circulated the internet

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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