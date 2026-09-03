Trump's claims bizarre wind story is ‘proof’ his famous hair is real

The US President has come up with a strange rant about the natural elements in light of people talking about his appearance at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas on Wednesday (August 5).

Trump, 80, was there at the time to talk about his controversial trade dispute with Canada, as well as political aims he has.

But people online weren’t necessarily thinking about that when they shared clips of the speech on social media.

Instead, it was about the President of the United States’ hair.

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What people shared was a comparison of his Las Vegas appearance to how he had been looking just days prior.

To them, his hair looked a little thin, and some even went on to say Donald Trump's hair may have been wearing a wig to those events.

That's scalp all right (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

People journalist Aaron Rupar even asked on X (formerly Twitter): "is Trump rocking a wig, or what the hell is going on here?"

Even fellow politicians got involved with the Democratic Party’s official X account sharing an image of the POTUS and writing: "This was Trump's hair less than 3 months ago"

On Sunday (August 2), footage showed him boarding Air Force One in New Jersey, where his hair was again looking apparently thin, and his scalp became visible in the wind.

But when speaking at the White House Rose Garden, he went on to blame ‘the worst weather I think I’ve ever experienced outside of maybe a hurricane we had in Florida one time.’

He referenced an event with Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno at the Dayton International Airport in Ohio on March 16, 2024.

He said of the weather then: “I went up to the speaker, and it was blowing so hard. You know, for years, I had to suffer with people saying, ‘He wears a wig.’ I don’t wear a wig. But that night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not gonna be on your head very long.”

He added: “As I was walking up to the podium, the teleprompters—all set up with the beautiful speech—they blew off the stage. They blew off the stage, and they were 50 yards, like a half a football field down. They were gone as I walked up.”

That's his hair (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite his comments that he doesn’t wear a wig, many users online have taken to X to share their thoughts on his looks.

Obviously, this is the internet, so the majority of comments were not good.

Under one post, someone said: "Trump looks like Jabba the Hutt with a toupee."

Another added: "Look at the size of those pupils."

A third said: "He looks like a frog."

A fourth commented: "He is turning into a piggy. He's ugly on the inside and outside."

Finally, another wrote: "I see why people believe in lizard people now. Looks like a skin suit."