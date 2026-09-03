Woman, 39, blamed her back and shoulder pain on an old mattress – then doctors found stage 4 cancer
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Woman, 39, blamed her back and shoulder pain on an old mattress – then doctors found stage 4 cancer

Kimberley Anderson wasn't expecting her cancer to come back just two years after being given the all-clear

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Kennedy News & Media

Topics: Scotland, UK News, Health, Breast cancer, Cancer

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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