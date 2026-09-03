Donald Trump floats wild new name for Strait of Hormuz as Iran conflict escalates

Donald Trump has thrown around a new plan to rename the Strait of Hormuz, following on from his last executive order to rename one of Canada’s greatest lakes.

It has been quite a year so far in terms of the names of things we’ve all grown to love suddenly being changed for seemingly no reason.

However, the last couple of weeks have brought about a couple of instances that have left many unhappy.

For example, if you open Google Maps in the United States, you will now see Lake Ontario labeled as ‘Lake America’, after Trump signed an executive order on August 27 instructing federal agencies to adopt the new name.

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Maps then revealed the change had indeed been implemented on Saturday (August 29), noting: “The U.S. Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) has formally changed the name for ‘Lake Ontario’ to ‘Lake America’ in the United States.”

Donald Trump's latest post could see the online maps change again (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

While Canada was understandably unhappy with the order, that doesn’t mean Trump was stopping there.

Having been embroiled in an escalating trade war with the nation, the name change has led to Trump being accused of using natural resources as ‘a political pawn’ to ‘escalate an unnecessary trade war’, by Rep. Debbie Dingell.

Now, it looks like the same is happening over in Iran.

It’s safe to say that things have been heating up in the war department with Iran, which was first brought into the war with the US and Israel at the start of the year when it was attacked by the nations.

It appears the Strait of Hormuz is at the crux of it, which Iran has control over and the transportation of a percentage of the world’s oil.

Last month, Trump claimed that the passage was ‘new US territory,’ leading to Iran to release a furious response.

However, this new move seems to solidify Trump’s claim.

Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday: “Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before!”

Currently, it doesn’t seem that Iran has responded to the post as of yet.





In response, a fan of Trump’s wrote under his post: “Hahahahahahahahaha please do it, that would be amazing. The left will lose their already small minds. Surprises me they lose their minds for you renaming things.”

However, just last week, a fresh fight began which was triggered by Trump sharing a video claiming Iran’s Kharg Island had been 'blown to smithereens'.

Except, the US Defense Department later revealed that American forces had not, in fact, struck the country’s main oil export hub.

The footage appears to depict the Island being decimated, which Trump posted on Truth Social, and led Iranian officials to hit out.

The Independent reported that Hamid Bovard, chief executive of Iran’s government-run National Iranian Oil Co, said no such thing occurred.

He said: "Trump’s tweets are laughable and conditions in Kharg are calm and appropriate."

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.