Donald Trump floats wild new name for Strait of Hormuz as Iran conflict escalates
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Donald Trump floats wild new name for Strait of Hormuz as Iran conflict escalates

Donald Trump has been renaming different parts of the world since changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America this year

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Topics: Iran, US News, Donald Trump, Politics

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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