Lindsay Clancy's defense gives update on her state of mind following second deadlock
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Lindsay Clancy's defense gives update on her state of mind following second deadlock

Kevin Reddington previously said his client was 'nervous' and 'scared' while awaiting the jury's verdict

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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