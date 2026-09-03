The defense attorney in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial has revealed just how the mom is feeling after the jury was unable to come to a unanimous vote for the second time.

Once again, the jury of nine women and three men has told the judge they have reached deadlock, which has seen all members attempt to come to a conclusion in the landmark trial.

Yesterday (September 2) marked their sixth day of deliberations, and because they cannot agree to a verdict, Clancy’s fate remains up in the air.

With three first-degree murder charges facing Clancy right now, and many people awaiting the verdict, it’s understandably a stressful time for all involved in the case.

Advert

According to her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, who previously called it ‘unusual’ for being hailed a ‘feminist icon’ for his taking on the case, revealed the 36-year-old isn’t doing too good.

Lindsay Clancy's jury have not been able to break the deadlock (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"You see the mascara on my suit? That's how she's holding up," Reddington said about Clancy's emotional state when leaving the courthouse yesterday.

He added: "She’s upset. She’s very, very upset. … One thing that’s foremost in her mind is her children."

In a conversation with reporters, Reddington also reflected on what it could mean if the jury still can’t come to a conclusion.

The lawyer said he would ‘absolutely’ return to trial if there is a hung jury, and revealed his thoughts on what the deadlock means for the case.

"I don’t know that it’s a good sign, a bad sign, or any sign," he noted.

Reddington went on to say that that the jurors are 'working hard to try to come to a decision'.

Possible outcomes of the Lindsay Clancy trial

Clancy, who admitted to killing her three children in the family’s basement in January 2023, is awaiting confirmation of a verdict of various outcomes.

Essentially, it’s down to whether she was criminally responsible for doing so, after claiming that she was suffering an episode of postpartum psychosis at the time.

There are five possible verdicts she could face:

Guilty of first-degree murder

Guilty of second-degree murder

Guilty of manslaughter

Not guilty

Not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility (the equivalent of an insanity defence)

But with the jury deadlocked, the judge has had to send them away once again and instructed them to continue deliberating.

Attorney Kevin Reddington revealed Clancy's emotional state (OSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images)

To put it simply, they are now given the 'dynamite charge', formally known as the 'Tuey-Rodriguez' charge.

As part of this process, the judge will remind jurors to keep an open mind, listen to one another, and reconsider their views based on the evidence they heard and to really try for one last push to come to a conclusion on the case.

If this fails, it could trigger a mistrial, and because the Fifth Amendment states that no person should be tried for the same crime twice, it puts the court in an awkward position on how to proceed.

Speaking with UNILAD, attorney Shari Karney explained that a mistrial isn't the only step.

"People often assume the only choice is a retrial," she explained. "But that is not necessarily true."

'Negotiation' could be triggered.

The jury is made up of nine women and three men (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The expert explained: "The prosecution could decide to offer some form of plea bargain resolution rather than start this enormously expensive, emotionally difficult and highly publicized trial all over again.

"One possibility would be an agreement involving a finding of not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, followed by psychiatric hospitalization and treatment."

Karney explained that if the jurors can’t come to the same decision, it complicates things.

"Retry the case, potentially negotiate a resolution, or decide not to pursue another trial," she said.

The attorney concluded: "While a hung jury doesn't end the case, it can fundamentally change the case."

Timeline of the Lindsay Clancy case

May 2022

Lindsay gives birth to her third child, Callan.

She’s open about her postpartum struggles with her other two kids on social media. Six weeks after Callan’s birth, she posts that she’s feeling ‘dialed in’ while focusing on exercise, nutrition, and mindset, and ‘it has made all the difference’.

September 2022

As the end of her maternity leave nears, Lindsay, who works as a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, starts to experience anxiety about returning to work.

She visits two different psychiatrists and receives a diagnosis of generalized anxiety disorder.

Lindsay is prescribed several different psychiatric medications.

October 2022

According to court docs, she writes in a note on her phone: “I think I sort of resent my other children because they prevent me from treating Cal like my first baby. And I know that’s not fair to them. I know that. I was feeling so depressed last evening when Cora and Dawson came home from school, I know it runs off on them, so we had a pretty rough evening, I want to feel love and connection with all my kids.”

December 2022

Lindsay undergoes an evaluation at the Women and Infants Hospital Center for Women’s Behavioral Health. She is not diagnosed with postpartum depression, prosecutors say.

Lindsay’s husband Patrick tells police she is having suicidal thoughts and thoughts of harming their children, according to his testimony in court.

1-5 January, 2023

Lindsay admits herself to McLean Hospital for psychiatric treatment. She is discharged after five days as clinicians do not believe she poses an imminent danger to herself or others, prosecutors say.

22 January, 2023

Lindsay, Patrick, Cora and Dawson have dinner at family friend Kyle Carney’s home. Kyle later tells police that Lindsay ‘seemed fairly normal’.

23 January, 2023

According to prosecutors, Lindsay pens a note on her phone which says she has ‘a touch of postpartum anxiety’ about going back to work.

24 January, 2023

Prosecutors allege the following took place this day:

Morning: Lindsay takes Cora to a scheduled pediatrician appointment. After returning home, they play in the snow with Dawson. She sends photos of the kids to Patrick and her mom.

4:02pm: Lindsay searches for ‘kids Miralax’ (a laxative) on her phone, and 11 minutes later looks up ‘take out 3v’, referring to restaurant ThreeV in Plymouth. She uses Apple Maps to calculate how long it would take to drive from the family’s home to ThreeV.

4:47pm: Lindsay rings a CVS in Kingston to ask if they have any Miralax in stock. A manager tells her they don’t, but they do have similar medications.

The manager later tells authorities that she did not slur her words or sound impaired during the call.

4:35pm: Lindsay texts Patrick, who is working from home: “Any chance you want to do takeout from 3V … I didn’t cook anything … It’s been a long day.”

Patrick says yes, and Lindsay asks him to ‘check the menu when you can’.

5:10pm: Lindsay calls ThreeV to place the order.

5:15pm: Lindsay allegedly texts Patrick: “Pedialax liquid stool softener.” He then leaves to pick up the medication.

5:33pm: When Patrick arrives at CVS, he rings Lindsay, but she doesn’t pick up. She rings back one minute later and confirms the medication.

5:54pm: Patrick gets to ThreeV, pays for the food and leaves.

6:09pm: Patrick returns home. “The first thing he noticed was the silence,” prosecutors say. “He did not see or hear the defendant or the children.”

Patrick calls for his wife but gets no response. He discovers their second-floor bedroom is locked. Patrick eventually manages to get in the room but sees blood on the floor. He runs outside and finds Lindsay lying on the ground, according to prosecutors.

6:11pm: Prosecutors say that Patrick rings 911 and Lindsay is saying: “I tried to kill myself.”

He is then said to ask Lindsay: “Where are the kids?” She responds: “In the basement.”

While on the call, Patrick goes down to the basement and is heard ‘screaming in agony’,

Cora and Callan are discovered on the floor of the den. Dawson is found in his dad’s home office.

When officers arrive at the scene, Patrick alleges: “She killed the kids.”

Lindsay is taken to hospital, where she is treated for injuries that leave her paralysed below the waist. The three children are also rushed to hospital.

7:28pm: Cora and Dawson are pronounced dead. Callan is medically flown to another children’s hospital.

25 January, 2023

Police issue Lindsay an arrest warrant, charging her with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

27 January, 2023

Callan is pronounced dead at 11.18am.

According to Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague, Lindsay later wakes up and uses a whiteboard to ask: “Do I need an attorney?”

6 February, 2023

While in the presence of a psychologist hired by her lawyer, Lindsay calls Patrick and tells him she had a ‘moment of psychosis’ and heard ‘a man’s voice telling her to kill the kids and kill herself’ after he left on January 24.

7 February, 2023

On the day of her arraignment, Lindsay’s attorney says that she’s still suicidal. She pleads not guilty to three counts of murder.

October 2024

Patrick asks the public to forgive Lindsay, telling The New Yorker: “I wasn’t married to a monster - I was married to someone who got sick.”

January 2026

Lindsay and Patrick file a civil lawsuit, accusing medical providers of not properly diagnosing, treating and monitoring her for a ‘severe postpartum psychiatric condition’.

9 July, 2026

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says the three counts of strangulation would be subsumed into the murder charges.

27 July, 2026

Lindsay’s murder trial begins.