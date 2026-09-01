Lindsay Clancy's lawyer responds to 'unusual' feminist icon label he's been given

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has responded to the title he has been handed since taking on the high-profile murder case.

The Clancy trial is currently on day three of jury deliberations, after the jury failed to come to a conclusion on whether the 36-year-old former labor and delivery nurse is guilty of murdering her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, in the basement of the family's Duxbury home in January 2023.

Clancy is charged with murder and if found guilty, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

However, there are currently four paths her sentencing could take, with one seeing her held in a psychiatric facility due to her claim of suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings.

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Kevin Reddington represents Lindsay Clancy in her trial (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images)

After also failing to come to a conclusion in court in Plymouth on Monday, the jury is again deliberating today (September 1).

The case has become the topic of debate for many, with a legion of people believing that Clancy should be found not guilty by reason of insanity because of her defense.

Some of those have even taken to traveling to the courthouse, wearing pink in support of Clancy, and hailing Reddington as a feminist icon for his role in her case.

However, Reddington has now caught wind of his new label, and has since called it ‘unusual’.

"It's kind of unusual," Reddington said outside the courthouse where reporters questioned him on the case, per The Post.

"You're the voice of so many moms!" Clancy supporter Laurel Witwen told Reddington, reports the outlet.

Witwen claimed that she and her daughter came to the location specifically to meet him, as the 65-year-old said: "We came from Houston to watch you. I wish someone would have held my daughter’s hand.”

Clancy is awaiting her verdict (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Her daughter, 37-year-old Estrada, said she had experience with postpartum mental health issues, and told the defense attorney: “We want to take you out for a steak dinner, Mr, Reddington! We love you so much. I had my health weaponized against me in family court.”

“You’re the voice of so many moms!,” Witwen added.

The case has seen many on different sides of the fence, including experts in psychology.

For example, forensic psychologist Kirk Heilbrun told the court: "She retained an awareness of the illegality of killing others, including killing her children.”

"Her moral awareness of the wrongfulness of this killing was influenced by her strong desire to die."

Heilbrun - who is said to have examined Clancy over three days in April 2026, said his opinion finds her ‘criminally’ liable for the deaths of her children.

Next up, forensic psychiatrist Dr Gregory Saathoff took the stand for the prosecution, where he claimed there were inconsistencies in Clancy's story.

Dr Saathoff also said of the children: "You know, just like adults, children have a will to survive - a strong, strong will to survive.”

"I think it’s just part of being human," he continued. "I mean, they ... are active. They can walk. They can run."

An update on the case has revealed the jury is deadlocked.