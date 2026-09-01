Mom put her bad body odor down to being tired - it was actually a symptom of cancer
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Mom put her bad body odor down to being tired - it was actually a symptom of cancer

Maria Schenkel was diagnosed with invasive breast cancer weeks after getting checked out

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Breast cancer, Cancer, US News, Health

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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