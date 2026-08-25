Mom thought baby smelled like pancakes – it was actually a sign of a deadly disease
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Mom thought baby smelled like pancakes – it was actually a sign of a deadly disease

Megan Popps noticed the unusual smell when she got home with her baby, but didn't realize it meant something was wrong

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Kennedy

Topics: US News, Health

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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