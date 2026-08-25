Man who survived over a year in Thai prison issues visa warning to tourists wanting to visit the country
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Man who survived over a year in Thai prison issues visa warning to tourists wanting to visit the country

Oliver Hardy has delved into the brutal realities of what it's like to be locked up in a prison in Thailand

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: LADbible Stories

Topics: Crime, Thailand, Travel, World News

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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