All the details Lindsay Clancy's Apple Watch revealed about her final hours before she killed her children
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All the details Lindsay Clancy's Apple Watch revealed about her final hours before she killed her children

Lindsay Clancy has been on trial for the murders of her three young children

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime, US News, Court, Apple

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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