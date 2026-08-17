Lindsay Clancy's smart watch sheds fresh light on her three children's final moments
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Lindsay Clancy's smart watch sheds fresh light on her three children's final moments

Clancy is being tried over the deaths of her three children, claiming that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, US News, Court, Crime

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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