Over 1.5 million Americans warned after strict lawn-watering rules risk $1,000 fines

Over a million warnings have been issued in the US over hose pipe use as people who repeatedly break bans could face fines of up to $1,000.

New rules were introduced amid concerns of water shortages, and affect customers of Denver Water in Denver and suburbs surrounding the city in Colorado.

The supplier is responsible for providing water to approximately 1.5 million people, and has been forced to enact rules on hose pipe use in the aftermath of the US being hit by a 'heat dome'

These specifically concern placing restrictions on outdoor watering, with different people assigned different days in which they're permitted to water outdoors in an effort to limit use.

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Denver Water's demand planning manager Greg Fisher spoke to CBS Colorado, saying: “There are a set of customers that we know aren’t sticking to the two days per week, and so we’re taking a much more targeted approach for them."

He explained that around 150 warnings and 15 penalties have already been distributed, and officials have received over 6,000 reports of possible violations from members of the public.

Denver Water can also use the individual data for household consumption to see if someone is not complying with the rules.

Lawn sprinklers are among the devices with limitations (Getty Stock)

According to the rules, single family homeowners are allowed to water on certain days of the week depending on whether they live in an odd or even-numbered house.

Even-numbered houses can water outside only on Sundays and Thursdays, while odd-numbered addresses have Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, buildings with multiple families living in them as well as the majority of commercial customers can water on Tuesdays and Fridays.

And the rules don't just cover the days of watering either, as residents must also adhere to particular times of watering within those days.

This includes watering lawns either before 10am or after 6pm, as the lower heat means that less water is wasted by evaporating, as well as not watering during rain or high wind, as well as being required to repair leaking sprinklers in 10 days.

Someone caught breaking the rules on the first instance only receives a warning, but those who break the rules repeatedly could face more severe penalties, including having to pay money.

Watering by hand is still okay, but devices like hosepipes and sprinklers are affected (Getty Stock)

In the second instance this is a $250 charge, which doubles to $500 on the third, and then doubles again to $1,000 if someone is caught a fourth time.

If that's still not even to dissuade someone from watering when they're not supposed to, then the supplier can issue temporary service restrictions, including until a charge is paid.

The restrictions might be harsh, but have been introduced as the supplier's reservoirs are currently at 74 full, whereas they would normally be 96 percent full at this time of year, with the weather meaning they are particularly low.

“Unfortunately, we aren’t getting the rains that would typically reduce use,” said Fisher.

“We can cut use by 100 million gallons in a day if you get a rain event; we’re just not seeing it.”

Rules are already in place, but could become even stricter as the year moves on, with plans to ban watering lawns altogether on October 1.

This would mean that residents can still water my hand, but would be banned from using hose pipes or lawn-sprinklers.