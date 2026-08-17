Over 1.5 million Americans warned after strict lawn-watering rules risk $1,000 fines
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Over 1.5 million Americans warned after strict lawn-watering rules risk $1,000 fines

Rules have been activated due to risks of drought across large parts of the US

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: US News, Environment

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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