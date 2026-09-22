Americans across 20 states warned of stormy winter after El Niño breaks 44-year record
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Americans across 20 states warned of stormy winter after El Niño breaks 44-year record

However, experts have warned it only covers parts of the states

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Climate Change, Environment, Weather, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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