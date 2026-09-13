‘Strongest’ El Niño in living memory is developing – what it could mean for America this winter

A 'monster El Niño' event is reportedly brewing around the world ahead of winter, and experts have outlined how communities in the US will be affected.

If you've been paying attention to the weather forecast at all this summer, you'll be all too familiar with the term 'El Niño'.

But while it might sound like just another bit of weather jargon, this particular climate pattern can have a pretty big impact on what winter looks like across the world, with the El Niño typically peaking in the last few months of the year.

However, it's actually good news for those who live in the US, with experts noting the 'monster' weather event is not something to be 'overly concerned' about.

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"For the most part, I don't see a monster El Niño event as anything the continental US has to be overly concerned with," says Patrick Rafter, assistant professor in the College of Marine Science at USF, speaking with TIME.

Different parts of the world are expected to be affected differently. (Getty Stock Images)

He notes that historically, the climate pattern has been linked to warmer-than-usual winters across North America, while the south tends to experience wetter and cooler conditions.

It can also seemingly increase the likelihood of tornadoes in areas receiving wetter weather.

Risper Nyairo, assistant professor in the department of environmental studies at Davidson College, adds: "We will likely see less severe or less frequent hurricanes, but probably more severe tornadoes with severe storms."

Along the West Coast, in particular, researchers warned that El Niño could bring bigger waves and higher sea levels, while drier conditions in some areas could also increase the risk of wildfires.

It's not expected to affect the US as badly as other parts of the world. (Getty Stock Images)

But despite years of studying these weather patterns, the scientists stress that predictions are exactly that - predictions, and there is no guarantee they will play out as expected.

"There tend to be patterns that generally occur, but they aren't always guaranteed outcomes," says Marty Ralph, director of the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes.

Outside the US - the impacts could be 'damaging'

While experts don't expect America to experience the full impact of El Niño, other countries around the world may not be so fortunate.

Nyairo adds: "The increased rainfall or intense drought cascades into other impacts on society.

"Lives may be lost in unprepared societies. There could be property damage. There could be other related natural hazards… There's a myriad of impacts."

Australia, Indonesia and parts of southern Africa, including Zambia and Zimbabwe, are expected to experience particularly dry conditions, while parts of South America, including Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, could see more rainfall than usual.